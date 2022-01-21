 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Heres how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight
Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight 

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader’s recently reported ‘secret’ relationship has left many stunned as they managed to keep their romance ‘quite’.

According to People, a source spilled that the on-going pandemic played its part in keeping the A-listers away from the spotlight.

The outlet shared, “(both of them) are very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet."

"They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time," the insider revealed while sharing that the Pitch Perfect actor is “really, really happy."

While giving a detailed insight into the lovebirds’ relationship, the outlet shared, “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago."

"She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," it revealed.

Both the stars appeared together in 2019 Disney + movie Noelle.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint
Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'

Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'
Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby

Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby
Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together
Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Latest

view all