Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader’s recently reported ‘secret’ relationship has left many stunned as they managed to keep their romance ‘quite’.

According to People, a source spilled that the on-going pandemic played its part in keeping the A-listers away from the spotlight.

The outlet shared, “(both of them) are very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet."

"They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time," the insider revealed while sharing that the Pitch Perfect actor is “really, really happy."

While giving a detailed insight into the lovebirds’ relationship, the outlet shared, “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago."

"She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," it revealed.

Both the stars appeared together in 2019 Disney + movie Noelle.