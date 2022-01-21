Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley

Popular British model Naomi Campbell turned to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt tribute for her late friend, fashion journalist André Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday, at the age of 73.

In her post, the 51-year-old shared a collection of throwback photos of herself with the legendary Vogue editor and wrote a lengthy caption, recalling some of the memorable highlights of their friendship.

Addressing the fashion icon, Campbell began her post saying, "Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form, like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat.”





"When I heard I reached out to @dvf [Diane von Fürstenberg] who let me know you went peacefully without pain."

The supermodel also shared the memories of the pair of flying in helicopters in Brazil and her last trip with Talley in 2019, to Nigeria.

"Everyone said you would cancel on me last minute and I refused to believe .. and there you came to Lagos with a wheelchair and all, and you embraced everyone and everyone embraced you," she wrote. "You were animated, fun and seeing all the young Nigerian creatives sitting at your feet taking notes with admiration, to going to church on Easter Sunday in Lagos of which you said coming to Africa was like an epiphany for you .. Seeing you so happy and in your zone is how I choose to remember you."





"Your unconditional love and support has never wavered, from encouraging me to pick up the phone and calling Anna Wintour and asking for my first American vogue cover September issue..." she added, "to just sitting in bed ordering room service watching tv, you were Andre a ray of light filled with laughter and positivity that played a huge impact of our ever lasting family ship," she added.

She concluded her note on saying, "Andre is on his way to the otherside and will drape you all in divine larger than life luxury. I love you always," Campbell concluded. "REST EASY KING."