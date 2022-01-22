 
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Lee Min-ho wishes 'Heirs' co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

South Korean actor Park Shin-Hye is garnering warm wishes from fans on her wedding with fiancé Choi Tae-joon however the witty wish from her Heirs co-star, Lee Min-ho stole the spotlight.

Shin-hye and Min-ho won over millions of hearts with their perfect chemistry in 2013 drama, making them one of the most popular on-screen couples.

On special occasion of her wedding, the 31-year-old actor didn’t forget to recall their mega-hit drama as she sent him an invitation, addressing him as ‘KimTan’ (Min-ho’s character in the series).

Taking to Instagram on January 22, The King: Eternal Monarch actor, dressed up in grey suit, shared a dashing mirror selfie as he gave a peek at the wedding invite.

Not only this, extending wedding wish to the newly-married actor, Min-ho captioned the post “Do I congratulate you?” (Translated into English) The Boys Over Flower actor was parodying the famed dialogue from the drama “Do I like you?

Meanwhile, just before the couple’s nuptial ceremony, S.A.L.T Entertainment unveiled postcard-worthy pictures from the pre-ceremony shoot.



