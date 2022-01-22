 
Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how

British Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly preparing her grandson Prince William for more important roles in the future.

The 95-year-old monarch is sending Prince William to Dubai to represent her in his first official trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Queen Elizabeth, who will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year, is reportedly sending the Duke of Cambridge to Dubai on the request of UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI, although her coronation was in 1953. 

At 95, she will become the only UK monarch to have ruled for 70 years and she has called for Jubilee celebrations to promote a mood of unity.

Prince William, the eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana, is the second in the line of succession to the British throne.

He will visit Dubai on February 10.

