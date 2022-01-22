Prince Harry repenting his shocking move?

 
Prince Harry, who was one of the Queen's favourite grandchildren before quitting the royal job, might be repenting his bombshell decision to move to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle as it could now see him lose his place as one of the four individuals on the monarch’s Counsellors of State.

The Duke of Sussex, who still pays respect to the Queen and has never made allegations against her in high-profile interviews with the US TV hosts, could help the 95-year-old by standing with her amid her health crisis and Andrew's scandal.

Two or more Counsellors are appointed to act in the Queen's place "in the event that the monarch cannot undertake her official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad".

According to the law, the individuals who make up the Counsellors of State are the monarch’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21, so the positions are currently held by Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry.

However, royal experts have claimed that Harry could be removed from the Counsellors of State in a matter of years due to UK law, as he could lose his domiciled status and be ineligible for the position.

Being removed as a Counsellor of State would require an Act of Parliament, and royal expert Daniela Elser claims this would be the “final nail in the coffin” for Harry after quitting royal life.

Prince William is proving to be the real asset of the Queen as he's been perfectly executing royal duties on behalf of the monarch and standing with her as an iron man amid crisis and controversies in absence of Prince Harry and Andrew.

