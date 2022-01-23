 
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Angelina Jolie feels 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Angelina Jolie feels beautiful, 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split

The Weekend is bringing Agelina Jolie back to life and love after ugly divorce from Brad Pitt.

A source close to the couple tells OK Magazine that the Call Out My Name hitmaker makes his new muse Angelina feel 'sexy.'

“Angie’s enjoying herself and finds Abel good company,” the source dishes. “Their cozy dinners and date nights have given her a real spring in her step.”

“Old Angie” who would otherwise have hated being in The Weekend's new song, instead finds it flattering that she is the singer's inspiration, adds the source.

“Since all the divorce drama with Brad [Pitt], Angie was worried she’d never be capable of dating,” adds the source. “But Abel’s made her feel sexy and alive again.”

The Weeknd and Jolie initially met over summer for a charity project but "his intention all along was to have a serious relationship," with the Hollywood star, spilled a source

Jolie on the other hand "has been allowing him to wine and dine her because she enjoys the attention."

