Sunday Jan 23 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger shrugged his accident off with a bike ride in Santa Monica Saturday afternoon. 

The 74-year-old politician was accompanied by his friend on a good California weather after which the Terminator headed over to the gym. 

For his day out, Schwarzenegger kept donned a black T-shirt worn with brown leather jacket. He paired his look with slim-fitting black pants and a matching pair of shoes.

The former actor's outing comes only a day after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, injuring an unidentified woman. The accident took place at Sunset Boulevard at 5 p.m. when his SUV collided with a Toyota Prius.

