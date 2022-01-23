Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

American actor and director Regina King’s only child, son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, her representative confirmed on Saturday.

The 51-year-old star’s son — whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. — committed suicide on Friday. He was 26.

Celebrities and King’s fellow peers offered condolences amid her tragic loss. Popular actress Viola Davis also took to her social media and sent support to her friend King during the hard time.

Following the tragic news, Davis, 56, shared an emotional tribute to Ian Jr. "I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry ," wrote Davis.

She also posted a memorable photo of King, sitting with her late son and smiling for the camera at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

King confirmed her son's death on Friday in an official statement that reads, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."