 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Andrew Garfield exercised to wear Amazing Spider-Man suit for No Way Home
Andrew Garfield exercised to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield is put extra hours in the gym to fit into his original Spider-Man suit for No Way Home.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that he wore same outfit that he used in The Amazing Spider-Man noting how every Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire to Tom Holland has had their own customised Spidey-outfits.

"I still fit bruh… I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like… no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume."

Earlier, the actor revealed how he kept his cameo in No Way Home a secret, even from ex-girlfriend and MJ Emma Stone.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement
ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers
Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles

Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham
The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify

The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’
Angelina Jolie feels 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie feels 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split
Adele FaceTimes sad fans after cancelling Las Vegas concerts

Adele FaceTimes sad fans after cancelling Las Vegas concerts
Bella Hadid 'cancelled many nights' for her 'love' of alcohol

Bella Hadid 'cancelled many nights' for her 'love' of alcohol
Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to her auntie Ghada

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to her auntie Ghada

Latest

view all