Sunday Jan 23 2022
Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons

Prince Andrew is losing his position not only in the royal family but also amongst the locals.

As per a Sunday Express poll, the 72% Britons demanded Andrew to be stripped of his Duke title in addition to his HRH title and military roles which have already been taken back by the Queen.

13% of respondents wanted the Duke to keep his title whereas 15% remained indecisive. 

Further, 76% said he should also lose his place as ninth in the line of succession to the throne. The poll was carried out by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for this paper

The poll was carried out amongst 1,500 out of which 37 did not know about Prince Andrew's sex scandal at all.

In another question, 29% Britons agreed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be provided with security during their visit to the UK.

