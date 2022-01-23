Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s hilarious take on Kardashians leaves internet in splits

American pop star Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner never miss the chance of entertaining fans with their super fun social media posts.

Recently, the couple recreated an iconic moment from hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and fans can’t control their laugh.

The hilarious video, which has been shared on the Game of Thrones alum's TikTok account and the Sucker singer's Instagram on Jan 22, features the couple lip-syncing over Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s audio.





"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," a tired-looking Joe acts in the video over Khloe’s voice, who had just returned from Australia after a solo promotion and was talking to an unresponsive Kim.

Sophie, who pretends to be uninterested while typing on her phone, lip-syncs over Kim’s audio, "You are? "Why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia…," Khloe's voice quips back and Joe flashes a sarcastic smile.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie, who often share glimpses into their relationship on social media, marked their fifth anniversary as a couple back in October, Joe shared the cutest TikTok featuring the two toasting to their milestone.

He captioned the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," the Camp Rock star, 32, posted a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night.

The two confirmed their romance in early 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In July 2020, they welcomed daughter Willa.