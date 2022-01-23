 
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William's recent words have suggested that he doesn’t want any more children as the Duke told the Duchess of Cambridge not to get “any ideas” on their recent visit to Burnley and Clitheroe.

Kate and William - who have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - met new parents Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their newborn daughter Anastasia during their trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital. 

Kat, who had the opportunity to hold and cradle Anastasia, gave a loud “Awww” echoed throughout the room, prompting William to joke: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

The crowd laughed, and Kate began to carefully pass Anastasia back to her parents. William joked again: “Don’t take her with you.”

William's words suggest as he is quite happy with the family of four and does not want more children. In 2020, Duchess hinted that William did not want any more children while meeting with fans outside the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire.

