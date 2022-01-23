 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's Batman & Robin suit to screen test

Robert Pattinson got candid to discuss his experience of giving screen test for the much-anticipated The Batman while revealing that he wore George Clooney's Batman & Robin suit to the same.

During his recent conversation with Eiga, reported by CBR, the Twilight star shared, “It feels like a nightmare. I can't move. I was sweating all the time, and I was scared that I couldn't do anything with this."

However, the Tenet actor, later, got his own costume which is much more comfortable the actor. Talking about his suit, Pattinson said, “Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move anyway."

Earlier, during his chat with Variety, The Lighthouse actor got candid to share that he felt transformative after wearing the iconic batsuit.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Matt Reeves latest directorial, slated to hit theatres on March 4, leans more into Caped Crusader’s detective noir than any previous Dark Knight movies.

