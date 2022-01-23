 
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title which, according to a royal expert, would be a massive humiliation.

Andrew's lawyers have failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit in which Virginia Giuffre accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was aged 17, claiming she had been trafficked by the Duke's friend Epstein.

The Royal Family confirmed the removal of Andrew's military links and royal patronages shortly after, and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness”.

"It seems clear that the Queen has tried to remove Andrew as much as possible from public view," Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal commentator, told Express.co.uk.

"And that's got even more extreme with the latest moves to remove his military associations and titles."

Sacerdoti added: "I’m even starting to hear that he and Prince Harry won't be getting that Jubilee medal.

"I think that it must be very difficult for him, but I suspect all his efforts are now concentrated on the legal case that he's embroiled in, whether it's trying to settle it before it gets to court or trying to build a strong defence for when it is in court."

He went on to claim: "And I think that if it gets to court, we'll see plenty of things about him that could be very embarrassing for him and the Royal Family."

