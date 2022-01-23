Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

File Footage





The Queen has returned to Sandringham in what seems to be an emotional visit to privately remember her late husband Prince Philip.

The monarch was seen travelling from Windsor Castle to Norfolk via helicopter ahead of her milestone Platinum Jubilee.

The visit is said to be emotional as she will also remember her late father King George VI, who had died at Sandringham at the age of 56.

She is said to be staying at Wood Farm, her first since the death of her beloved husband.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "Everything is being put in order for the Queen's visit.

"We've been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart."