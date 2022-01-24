Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

The Saturday Night Live comics Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat and the two made great fun of their latest purchase during the show's Weekend Update.

The new ‘boat guys’ of the town purchased the boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.

On Saturday evening, Jost, 39, began the Weekend update segment, where he was joined by fellow cast member Alex Moffat to play his 'Guy Who Just Bought a Boat' character in the skit.

"Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson said, who also joined the frame, and Jost sarcastically added, "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."

"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson added. "I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos." The ferry is named after President John F. Kennedy.





Davidson, 28, also explained that he and Jost made the purchase alongside a third partner, "Pauley Italia," which Davidson joked is "the name of a real person and not a mafia-themed wrestler."

The new boat owners have shared their ‘grand plans’ for the ferry. "The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera," Italia recently told the NY Post. "We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."