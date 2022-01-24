 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Meat Loafs daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute
Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute

American rock music star Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl Aday turned to her social media handle and penned down emotional tributes for her father this weekend.

Mourning the loss of her father, Pearl remembered the rock legend and shared beautiful memories with him in her heartfelt-tribute, following his sudden death at the age of 74 earlier this week.

“I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever,” Pearl, 47, wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad on stage together.


Pearl remembered her father’s Bat Out of Hell lyrics in a second post, adding, “We love you, Dad.”


Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, adopted Pearl when he was married to Leslie Edmonds. The couple were together from 1979 until 2001.

Pearl’s younger sister, Amanda Aday, also remembered her father as a “complex man with a lot of passion,” as per PEOPLE reported.

More From Entertainment:

Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined

Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined
Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family
Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West
Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL
Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row

Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row
Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts
Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Latest

view all