 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Ex protection officer lifts lid on 'arrogant' Prince Andrew's 'unpopular' character

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

File Footage 


As aspects of Prince Andrew’s character continue to unfold another former palace staff has stepped forward to reveal some shocking details about the Duke of York.

Former protection officer Ken Wharfe, while speaking to Palace Confidential said that Prince Andrew was “not the most popular” royal while adding that the Duke was also “arrogant”.

He explained: "But from my own experience and listening to colleagues that work with him, yes, he wasn't the most popular member of the family.

"He was prone to some rather annoying arrogance and he did treat, you know, uniformed staff with contempt on occasion and that's fairly well logged and listened to.

"So yes, I mean, he wasn't the sort of character that you would warm to as a servant if you like and if you possibly cast a poll below the stairs of Buckingham Palace, I got a fairly good idea as to where that poll would go to.

“But that's him, he is what he is, he is the favourite of the Queen, I'm sure that is the case and now he's sort of struggling to clear his name with some difficulty.

"I only ever worked with him on one occasion and his protection officer came on a journey back to London from Aberdeen after a stint in Balmoral.

"I sat by the window because his own officer was fearful he would engage in some conversation with a member of the public.

"So I did the best thing and sat with him, and suddenly he arrives on the plane and in front of a full aircraft, I'm sat by the window, and gestures me get out.

"And that's embarrassing, but that's his style."

More From Entertainment:

Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute

Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute
Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined

Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined
Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family
Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West
Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL
Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row

Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row
Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Latest

view all