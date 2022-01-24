Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set

Evan Rachel Wood alleged that her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson sexually abused her while filming of the music video of 2007 song Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand).

The Westworld actor accused Brian Warner (famously known as Marilyn Manson) of ‘horrifically abusing her’ for years in an Instagram post last year.

Now the 34-year-old activist’s new documentary, Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don't Fall, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, detailed her abuse.

She said, “We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me.”

“Once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” the actor explained. “I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day.”

The Barefoot actor further detailed her ‘traumatizing experience’ stating that she had no idea to get vocal about the act and seek help at the time.

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do,” she added.