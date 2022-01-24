 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson sexually abused her on music video set

Evan Rachel Wood alleged that her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson sexually abused her while filming of the music video of 2007 song Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand).

The Westworld actor accused Brian Warner (famously known as Marilyn Manson) of ‘horrifically abusing her’ for years in an Instagram post last year.

Now the 34-year-old activist’s new documentary, Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don't Fall, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, detailed her abuse.

She said, “We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me.”

“Once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” the actor explained. “I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day.”

The Barefoot actor further detailed her ‘traumatizing experience’ stating that she had no idea to get vocal about the act and seek help at the time.

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?

Will Queen honour Andrew, Harry and Meghan on Jubilee?
Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Adele's residency couldn't be ready as she kept changing set: reports

Andrew Garfield feels 'touched' as Ellen DeGeneres predicts his Oscar win

Andrew Garfield feels 'touched' as Ellen DeGeneres predicts his Oscar win
Ex protection officer lifts lid on 'arrogant' Prince Andrew's 'unpopular' character

Ex protection officer lifts lid on 'arrogant' Prince Andrew's 'unpopular' character
Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute

Meat Loaf's daughter remembers late rock legend in emotional tribute
Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined

Kardashian-Jenners reach one billion Instagram followers combined
Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Platinum Jubilee: Queen orders Prince Harry, Prince William to end their 'nonsense'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take social media break to focus on family
Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks

Hailey Bieber tantalises fans with her amazing beach beauty looks
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West
Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Latest

view all