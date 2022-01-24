Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51 after long battle with cancer

 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Ertugrul famed Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey has passed away after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 51.

Ayberk, who essayed the role of Artuk Bey in the historical series Diriis Ertugrul, was battling with cancer for months. The actor's family confirmed his death on Monday.

Ayberk's character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist.

The actor had shared a lengthy note about his illness few months ago, saying: "Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is with my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well…”

The actor's friends supported him well in his constant struggle but he could not win the battle for life against the deadly disease.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout Turkey and his co-actors have extended their condolences. Diriliş Ertuğrul director and producer Mehmet Bozdag also paid tribute to the late actor.

Artuk Bey had visited Pakistan a few months back along with the other actors of the hit Turkish series.

