The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral

Robert Pattinson's Bruch Wayne is attending a funeral in a leaked video from The Batman.

The DC movie, which is only a few months away from its official release, often drops promotional content on to create hype. This video however is an extended version shared by a YouTuber, featuring Pattinson saving a child from a speeding automobile.

Jim Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright)is also spotted in the scene. According to HypeBeast, the clip was discovered by YouTuber Mario Z in the form of an ad while browsing the Internet.



Hawk-eyes fans, who made conjectures about whose funeral was Pattinson actually attending, guessed it was Don Mitchell Jr. Don, who was murdered in the opening scene of The Batman's first trailer, released in 2020.

