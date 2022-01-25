 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Eric Clapton thinks people vaccinated against COVID-19 are 'hypnotised'

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Eric Clapton says that he was ‘forced’ to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through ‘subliminal messaging’
Veteran singer and guitarist Eric Clapton has voiced out against COVID-19 vaccines, saying that he was ‘forced’ to get the AstraZeneca shot through ‘subliminal messaging’.

Talking on the YouTube channel Real Music Observer, Clapton opened up about how his life changed after raking the AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021, and how the vaccine actually made him anti-vax.

Referencing the ‘mass formation hypnosis’ conspiracy theory that’s credited to Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet, Clapton said, “Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me.”

The ‘mass formation hypnosis’ conspiracy theory, sometimes also called ‘mass formation psychosis’, became popular in 2021 during the global vaccine rollout, and says that the vaccine aids in controlling the society’s mind in order to manipulate people into taking vaccine and wearing masks.

“Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” Clapton said.

He added that he started seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising.”

