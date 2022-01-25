 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Kendall Jenner 818 tequila wins #1 spirit drink launched in 2021

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila has earned the title of number one new spirit brand introduced in 2021.

Jenner's brand has lavished praises from across the world, shipping over 1.5M in just a span of seven months.

Speaking to Forbes at the time of the launch, Kendall shared why tequila as a drink holds a special place in her heart.

"I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. It was celebratory in our household. When I got older, I started exploring the space... And I was always trying wide varieties of tequila," shared Kendall.

And she added: "Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I've been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it's always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That's been really inspiring for me."

The supermodel describes her brand "committed to uplifting the women and men who make it," according to a press release.

818 is "Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 16 blind tasting awards across six major industry competitions."

