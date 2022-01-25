 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to get second season?

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Talks about HBO’s Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That getting a second season are doing the rounds according to industry insiders, reported Page Six.

Despite less then favourable reviews from critics and fans alike, a source close to the production told Page Six that the “likelihood of a second season is high.”

“The creative conversations haven’t happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show,” the source was quoted.

Yet another insider chimed in saying, “They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans.”

According to a TV source, “It’s an expensive show to make and HBO Max will have to look at how many subscribers it brought in — and how many subscribers actually stayed watching the show each week.”

Conversations about And Just Like That getting renewed for a second season became heated after series star Chris Noth, Mr. Big who passed away in the first episode of the reboot, was buried under multiple sexual assault allegations. 

