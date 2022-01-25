 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox turned heads as they bounced around Paris Fashion Week in leather outfits on Monday.

The new lovebirds rocked Matrix-inspired outfits to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show at Petit Palais.

Kanye West and Julia Fox drop jaws as they rock Matrix-inspired outfits during outing in Paris

The left fans awe-struck in matching outfits with complementary black leather ensembles.

The couple hit the shows again in equally striking outfits, with Julia wearing some outrageously large lobe-wrenching golden earrings and an intense amount of black winged eyeliner, while Ye donned a full black face covering.

Julia and Kanye’s latest outing came after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami on Saturday, where their romance began to blossom on New Year’s Eve.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to skip Prince Philip's memorial

Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber
BTS becomes the most influential Korean celebrity of 2021

BTS becomes the most influential Korean celebrity of 2021
Paris Hilton reveals her family plans, says being a mom is her 'top priority'

Paris Hilton reveals her family plans, says being a mom is her 'top priority'

Adele surprises viral TikTok fan with a video call after cancelling concerts

Adele surprises viral TikTok fan with a video call after cancelling concerts

Finneas recalls his embarrassing moment with Taylor Swift

Finneas recalls his embarrassing moment with Taylor Swift
Kate Middleton answers rare fashion question while on royal duty

Kate Middleton answers rare fashion question while on royal duty
Prince William found role of being king 'too heavy' in his teens

Prince William found role of being king 'too heavy' in his teens
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose Spotify deal control after zero content in 2021
Princess Diana wanted not Prince William, but Prince Harry to be next King

Princess Diana wanted not Prince William, but Prince Harry to be next King
‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to get second season?

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to get second season?

Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen

Royal crown slips as Elizabeth prepares to mark 70 years as queen

Latest

view all