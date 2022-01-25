 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 13 different businesses, receive warning: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face another backlash as it's revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have more than a dozen different businesses, according to new report.

The royals, who moved to the US after quitting the Firm in March 2020, have been issued a stark warning by a royal expert.

Daniela Elser notes that the Sussexes have so many different projects going on that they have no time for themselves.

The couple's companies include the adorably named Peca Publishing ( meaning freckle in Spanish) and Hampshire LLC ( named after the county where they reportedly enjoyed a 'babymoon' in 2019'. 

Commenting on the couple's ventures, Elser, in NZ Herald, said: "Harry and Meghan might now be the proud owners of a home with 16 toilets, a coop full of the world's most famous chickens and companies galore but one thing that could be in very short supply? Free time."

Previously, Harry and Meghan came under fire for their multi-million dollar Netflix deal amid reports suggesting the platform could lose 750,000 UK subscribers.

There are also reports that Spotify took Sussexes' podcasts 'into its own hands'. The  streaming giant is hiring producers to manage 'every step' of Harry and Meghan's pet project.

