Britney Spears radiates tropical vibes amid loved-up holiday with Sam Asghari: pics

Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Britney Spears is trying distract from her on-going family drama as she's appreciating the enchanting beauty of Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a series of adorable pictures as she documents loved-up holidays in Maui with partner.

One of the pictures, portray the couple soaking up in sun against grassy hills and beautiful ocean.

The pop singer donned simple printed top and paired it with white shorts. Asghari, on the other hand, chose to wear a mulberry-colour shirt and light grey shorts as he stood barefoot on the sand.

“here's me and @SamAsghari in Maui !!!" she captioned the post.

The 40-year-old singer also posted a short video as she seemingly took a stop in the middle of tropical view.

Earlier, an insider close to the couple told People, “There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy.”

“He (Asghari) is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate," it added.

