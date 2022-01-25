 
Prince Harry and Meghan in hot waters as Netflix takes action after Spotify's move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly failed to produce the results what the streaming giants had dreamed before making multi-million-dollar deals with the Sussexes.

Netflix, whose stock tumbled more than 20 per cent on Friday after warning subscriber growth would slow substantially in early 2022, has taken immediate step to hire new staff on behalf of the royal couple

The streaming giant has placed the advert for a production designer on Instagram amid reports hat Spotify has taken Sussexes' Archewell podcasts 'into its own hands'.

Netflix is seemingly following Spotify and taking steps to get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce some shows in 2022 - 16 months after they signed a huge £120million deal to make TV.

The Network's latest move, which came after audio giant reportedly took production into its own hands, suggests as the videogiant is also taking over Meghan and Harry's projects as it advertised for new staff.

Meghan and Harry signed huge cash deal with Netflix after they quit as frontline royals in 2020. The network is looking for a production designer for the royal couple's debut, Pearl.

