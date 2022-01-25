Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his chiselled abs to tease pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his rippling abs in swimming trunks as he enjoyed fun-filled moments during a winter getaway, teasing her pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.



The 36-year-old renowned footballer made the most of his two-week Premier League winter break as he jetted off to a tropical getaway.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ronaldo shared a scorching snap of him bathing in the sun shirtless.

Georgina's man wore trunks emblazoned with his own name, as well as a backwards black cap and designer watch on his wrist.

Cristiano Ronaldo's getaway comes as he is preparing for the birth of his twins with his model girlfriend. Georgina Rodriguez is currently six month pregnant, and the couple revealed last month they are expecting a boy and a girl.