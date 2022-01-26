 
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Harry and Meghan to benefit from Cardi B libel case outcome

Harry and Meghan to benefit from Cardi B libel case outcome

After a three-year fight, Cardi B has won her federal libel case against a YouTuber. 

The jury sided with Cardi on claims that the YouTube waged a “malicious campaign” to damage her reputation. She’s been awarded $1.25million in damages.

Latasha Kebe was found liable on three separate counts, having used videos and social media to claim Cardi B was a prostitute, took drugs, contracted STIs, and more. 

The fake allegations and conspiracy theories drove Cardi to feeling suicidal and depressed, she told the court.

Commenting on the court decision, Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said, "This potentially sets new precedent for accounts getting away with and profiting from lies and defamatory claims under the guise of opinion or “entertainment purposes”.

He said, "YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki continues to ignore the problem, but today’s outcome may change things for good."

The verdict came days after a report published by Bot Sentinel that   outlined how single-purpose hate accounts on Twitter coordinated a hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how some of those accounts also created YouTube channels dedicated to harassing Meghan Markle."

The report said that YouTube channels made thousands of dollars online by spreading hatred against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

