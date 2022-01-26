Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding

FileFootage

Prince Andrew once compared his beloved daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding with Prince Harry's with an unusual public comment.



Prince Harry, who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018, was later joined by cousin Eugenie the same year, who also walked down the aisle for now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

The wedding ceremony was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Speaking to the camera ahead of the grand wedding. Andrew highlighted how he had invited more guests at his daughter's wedding than elder brother Prince Charles did for Harry.



Andrew said: "It will NOT be the same as the previous one that was held in May. This is not a public wedding, this is meant to be a family wedding

"There'll be a few more people than most people have. There are a few more than Harry had, but that's just the nature of Eugenie and Jack - they've got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in," he concluded.

Responding to his comments at that time, keyboard critics pointed out how Andrew made his daughter's wedding a 'competition.'

"So seems like a competition for him," wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Throwing some shade there Duke" while one commented: "Hum! So Harry have (sic) not got so many friends."