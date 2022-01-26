 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans blast William

Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghans fans blast William

Prince William face fresh attack from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans ahead of his visit to Baftas headquarters, with one claiming the Duke has "no imagination".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fans reacted to news that Prince William will visit the newly refurbished Baftas headquarters in London on Thursday, after it was shared on Twitter by royal journalist Omid Scobie. 

ChromeAngel responded to royal biographer Scobie's tweet about the Duke of Cambridge's visit, writing: "All he does is visit places. There is no initiative there. No ideas added. Why such a lack of imagination?" 

Another Sussex fan Emmie C.Sukarrnno appeared to slam William's work ethic, saying: "Visits are the only works they trained for...Because it is the easiest way.Hahaha.." Yuri, another fan of Harry and Meghan replied: "And on Friday he'll go on vacation for three months as expected..."

It seems as  Harry and Meghan's fans never miss any opportunity to spew venom against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and find some reason to criticise the senior working royals in their every move.

