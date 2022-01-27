Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dead at 65 from suicide

Peter Robbins, the first voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts TV specials in the 1960s has passed away at 65

Peter Robbins, the voice actor who served as the first voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts TV specials in the 1960s has passed away at 65, reported Variety.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by Robbins’ family who told Fox 5 San Diego that he died by suicide last week.

Robbins first voiced Charlie Brown in 1963 at the age of 9 for a TV documentary about Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz titled A Boy Named Charlie Brown.

This was followed by him voicing the character in 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas and 1966’s It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

He served as Charlie Brown’s voice in numerous other specials throughout the 60s, including the 1969 feature film A Boy Named Charlie Brown which earned an Oscar nomination for original song score.

Robbins also appeared in several different shows, including The Donna Reed Show, The Munsters, and Blondie among others.

He notably struggled with his mental health and addiction issues, and had also battled bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia as an adult.