Thursday Jan 27 2022
Kourtney Kardashian drops massive pregnancy hint with 'unusual' food cravings

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be responding to her pregnancy rumours in a subtle social media spill.

The 43-year-old, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, is allegedly pregnant for the fourth time, carrying fiance Travis Barker's baby.

The Poosh founder has not launched a public statement on the matter, she indeed is indulging herself in unusual 'mid-night' cravings.

This week, she turned to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of milkshakes covered in sprinkles. Later, she shared a "midnight snack" of crackers covered in peanut butter and banana.

Giving fans a glimpse of her kitchen pantry, the Kardashian sister flaunted her collection of junk food. 

No to mention the star's recent choice of baggy clothes, which give fans all the more reason to believe she is expecting. 

The E! star has kept her tummy hidden behind all-black skirts, tee-shirts, and baggy high-waisted pants on many occasions, including her Disney trip.

