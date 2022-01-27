Andrew Garfield reveals he returned to ‘Spider-Man’ because of Tobey Maguire

Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned massive box office success and much-appreciation from the audience since its release in Dec. 2021.

Moreover, the moviegoers had an ecstatic emotional reaction to watch the two previous Spider-Man stars — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (who played Peter Parker in the previous films) joined Tom Holland for the ultimate finale in the latest instalment.

The superhero trio, recently, opened up for the first time about their time working together on the film and revealed how they were convinced to return to the franchise.

While Tobey was ‘intrigued’ to return to the role after fourteen years of absence, Andrew joked that he only returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise because his predecessor was involved too.

On Wednesday, in a joint video interview with Tobey and Holland, the Tick, Tick…Boom! star said, "I was just waiting to see if Tobey [Maguire] was gonna do it, and if Tobey was gonna do it then I was like, 'Well I have no choice.' "

He jokingly added, "I follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I'm a lemming for Toby. But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it."

Andrew further shard the story that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal approached him for the film. "The intention feels very pure here," he recalled thinking during his initial meeting. "It feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story. It wasn't like they were just asking us to come and say 'Hi' and then leave again, but have our presence be in service to Tom's journey and where he is as Peter Parker."