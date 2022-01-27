‘Nobody advices Miley Cyrus, she’s headstrong’: shares Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton recently admitted that the Wrecking Ball singer is ‘headstrong’ enough to ask others for advice.

During her conversation with Us Weekly, the Jolene singer got candid about her relationship with Cyrus.

The 76-year-old singer said, “I don’t give advice, but I got a lot of information. Same with Miley. Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice?’ I said, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’”

“She’s (as) headstrong as I am, but we both respect each other. And we share things,” she added.

Parton also spilled that she gets in touch with 29-year-old singer when she’s ‘got something to say to her.’

“(As an aunt or godmother) I will say something. Or (I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career,” the country music star explained.

“I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I’ve been lucky enough that that’s happened,” she expressed while adding that being ‘able to steer anybody in a good direction’ is a blessing for her.