Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been commended for making the "right decision" to step down from the royal family.

AI facial recognition tool TonerGiant, which is able to detect levels of emotion of a person’s face, took a closer look at the portraits of the royal family.

It was then revealed that public photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after stepping down from the royal family, appeared to be much happier.

It also concluded that the couple’s score for happiness was much greater in 2020 and 2021 rather than in 2019, the year when they were serving in the royal family.

According to the tool the Duchess of Sussex’s happiness level scored 79.9 out of 100 in 2019 but later increased to 89.2.

As for the Duke of Sussex, he appeared to show the greatest change as he scored 55.1 out of 100 in 2019 but jumped massively to 96.2 in 2020 after quitting his royal duties.

Reflecting on the scores professor Anna Whitelock told Express: "Having made the decision to leave the Royal Family and what has been described as the ‘gilded cage’, Harry and Meghan have apparently felt more relaxed and happy and more able to control their image.

“There is also no doubt a sense, as they control and curate their public image, that they need to evidence that leaving the Royal Family was the right decision and a route to personal happiness!"