Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?

Prince Harry's recent moves suggest as he is planning to travel to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh 's memorial service and the Queen's Jubilee over the summer as he wants to make peace with the royal family.

Meghan, who attracted massive attention with her bombshell interviews with American TV hosts after moving to California, has been out of news since her outing on the Christmas.

While, the Duke of Sussex is attracting media attention with his recent steps as he demanded police protection to return to his homeland and reportedly 'reached out to his father' to have 'friendly video calls' after Prince Charles positive statement about him.

Harry seemingly wants to bury the hatchet to secure his and family's future. On the other hands, Charles is also said to be 'desperate to see his grandchildren. He wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, which he really does miss.

Harry's recent steps suggest he wants to return to the UK as he sees his and family's future in his homeland, but it is not sure Meghan also wants the same.

Some people began to speculate that she has different views. While, few of them think Meghan is not with Harry in his decisions and wants to stay away from this all. Whatever, this the right time for Harry and Meghan to make mends with the royal family as they also need them amid Andrew's scandal and the Queen's health worries.