Kate Middleton marks milestone for mental health service started with Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton marked a milestone for a mental health service she started with William, Harry, and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, on Wednesday marked an important milestone for the mental health text service she started with Prince William, Harry, and Meghan Markle in 2019, reported People.

The Duchess paid a special visit to the 24/7 free mental health text messaging service Shout on the occasion of it clocking more than one million conversations with those in need; it was started by the two royal couples as a part of their Heads Together campaign.

On her visit, 40-year-old Kate met volunteers, clinical supervisors, as well as fundraisers and thanked them for their efforts to provide free mental healthcare across the UK.

Kate then took to Twitter to say, “Having met some of the incredible volunteers today to hear their stories and see how they facilitate conversations, it's obvious how their empathetic approach helps people feel safe, calm and listened to.”

“Mental health support and resources across the UK have made significant strides over the last decade. @GiveUsAShout, through its 24/7 text messaging service, has been a huge contributor and consistent support for children, young people & adults during their most difficult times,” she added.

Prince William has also served as a volunteer counsellor for Shout in 2020, providing trained support to those in need as a crisis volunteer.