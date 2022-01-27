Nicolas Cage says he ‘finally got it right’ with FIFTH marriage

Nicolas Cage has finally found ‘the one’ in fifth wife Riko Shibata after four failed marriages

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has finally found ‘the one’ in fifth wife Riko Shibata after four failed marriages.

In a recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, Cage admitted that while five marriages are ‘a lot’, he feels that he has finally got it right with Shibata, who he is expecting a baby with soon.

When asked to list his favourite things in life, Cage reportedly named Shibata as being on the top of his life, and was quoted, “I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.”

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, tied the knot last year on February 16 and are pregnant with their first child, which will be Cage’s third.

The National Treasure star has previously been married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, and to Erika Koike from March 2019 to June 2019.