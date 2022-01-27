What was Lady Dale to Prince Charles, Diana and Camilla?

Prince Charles, who faced several allegations during his married life with Princess Diana, allegedly had relationship with a woman who later became Diana's friend and Camilla's enemy.

When Dale was 25, she reportedly moved from her native Australia to London. In 1973, while Charles completed his duties as a naval officer, Camilla married Andrew, and Dale married Anthony, who was said to be in Charles' inner circle.

After Charles and Diana's wedding, Dale - who was also known as Kanga - reportedly remained his close friend and supposedly competed for his attention with Camilla.

In the 2008 documentary, royal commentator Christopher Wilson explained: "[Camilla] was the enemy, and on the basis that my enemy's enemy is my friend, [Diana] could see that there was some purpose in having an alliance with Dale."

Dale stayed close to Charles mainly through Diana, and he once reportedly described her the "only woman who ever understood [him]."

Charles and Diana's relationship was far from perfect. According to the documentary, the late Princess of Wales was finding solace in the company of a friend who was also believed to be the 'second mistress' of the future king.

Dale and Camilla were reportedly not on good terms and allegedly wanted to win Charles's heart. Dale passed away in November, 1997, a few months after Diana's tragic accident in Paris.