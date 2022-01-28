G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are reportedly reuniting almost a year after the couple parted ways in February 2021.

According to People, the Pretty Litter Liars actor has been extending her support to the rapper post his mother’s death.

A source spilled to the outlet that the rapper, whose real name Gerald Earl Gillum, has been ‘leaning on’ Benson amidst the challenging time.

The couple is rumoured to be ‘figuring out’ the issues that led to its break-up just after a few months of dating.

However, the recent reports hint that they both ‘are in a good place right now.’

The lovebirds were spotted at Gillum’s sister’s wedding after igniting romance rumours in May 2020.

They also celebrated Thanksgiving all loved-up, following Benson’s appearance in G-Eazy’s song All the Things You're Searching For.