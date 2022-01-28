 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is all geared-up for his upcoming appearance on American TV show, Celebrity Big Brother and he’s seemingly prepared a wish guest list for it.

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Odom, who will be joining Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler for the upcoming instalment, expressed his excitement.

He jokingly said, “Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloe Kardashian.”

The NBA player added, “I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."

Meanwhile, he also expressed his confidence in winning the much-hyped show. "I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show,” shared Odom.

The season three of the show is slated to air on Wednesday, February 2.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ex-girlfriend who 'shocked' Kate Middleton with her guts

Prince William ex-girlfriend who 'shocked' Kate Middleton with her guts
Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'

Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'
Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'

Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'
BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute

Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez
Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'

Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'
Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ

Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch
Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car

Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car

Latest

view all