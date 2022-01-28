Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom is all geared-up for his upcoming appearance on American TV show, Celebrity Big Brother and he’s seemingly prepared a wish guest list for it.

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Odom, who will be joining Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler for the upcoming instalment, expressed his excitement.

He jokingly said, “Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloe Kardashian.”

The NBA player added, “I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."

Meanwhile, he also expressed his confidence in winning the much-hyped show. "I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show,” shared Odom.

The season three of the show is slated to air on Wednesday, February 2.