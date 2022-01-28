Kate Middleton set to snatch Prince Harry’s key patronage

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is all set to become the first royal to take one of the key roles of her brother-in-law Prince Harry.



According to reports, Kate Middleton, 40 will take over the role as patron of English rugby union, Rugby Football Union (RFU), from the Duke of Sussex after the prince handed his patronages back to Queen Elizabeth last year.

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal in 2020 and settled in California with his wife and children, gave up his patronages after they confirmed they would not be returning as working royals.

The report, citing sources, says the announcement to hand over Prince Harry’s patronage to Kate Middleton will be made ‘imminently’.

Prince Harry has been patron of RFU since 2016. He took over the role from Queen.