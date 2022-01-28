 
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney with Henry Golding share pics from their babies’ playdate

American actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are undoubtedly, the new cool parents in town.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in Nov. 2021, shared a glimpse into their first family outing alongside their friends, the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

On Thursday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared a bunch of adorable pictures on her Instagram handle, where both of the couples, were seen smiling for the camera, while holding their babies.


The family outing, which turned into a baby playdate where Munn, 41, introduced her 2-month-old baby to Lyla.

Sharing the photos, the Office Christmas Party actress captioned the post, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

In the shared pictures, the four stars were seen cuddling their little ones while enjoying some time outdoors.


Liv Lo shared that she and Olivia had much-needed "mum time" in her own post. "Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he's perfect," she added.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed baby Malcolm on Nov. 24, last year. The Goldings welcomed their daughter in March., the same year.

