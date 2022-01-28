Prince Harry, William hinted at tension early on in engagement with Meghan, Kate

 
While it is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton more strained than ever, it is alleged that there were subtle hints early on.

When the Duchess of Sussex was first engaged to Prince Harry, she was almost immediately thrusted into royal life and worked with the Cambridges in their first ever engagement branded as the ‘Fab Four’

Speaking in a Q&A session the royals were asked what were some of the challenges like having to work with family.

Seeing the responses from William and Harry, it was a telling sign that something was brewing even if it was not clear at the time.

Asked whether they “ever had disagreements” the Duke of Cambridge burst into laughter and said "Ohhhh yes".

Harry then clarified saying that there were "healthy disagreements" and joked they "come so thick and fast".

He then added: "Working with family does have its challenges, but we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives."

