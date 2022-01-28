Kanye West spreads rumours that Kim Kardashian's man Pete Davidson has AIDS

File Footage





Kanye West is raising eyebrows after his latest move targeted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new man Pete Davidson.

According to TMZ, the Donda rapper is accusing Pete of having AIDS and is reportedly telling the Saturday Night Live host’s friends of his 'condition'.

Sources close to Pete confirmed the news saying: "Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot.”

The publication added that as a result of Kanye’s antics Pete has been receiving many calls from his and Kanye’s mutual friends who are "confused and disturbed by the childish behavior".

Friends close to Pete "are disturbed by the fact Kanye would allegedly use such a serious health issue to try and lash out at Pete."

On the contrary a source close to the rapper refuted the claim saying that it was all "nonsense".

Though Kanye has seemingly moved on with his new lady Julia Fox, his attempts make it apparent that he still wants to win Kim back, something which he has expressed in the past.