 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10
Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa is all set to be a part of the Fast & Furious family. 

The 42-year-old actor is reportedly talking to filmmakers to join the 10th installment of the franchise, reports Variety. 

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the Game of Thrones star would be playing one of the movie's villains, opposite star Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th will be the final movies of the popular franchise. The action film will be directed by Justin Lin.

The news comes after Momoa announced his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, reasoning different career paths for their split.

More From Entertainment:

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics

‘To All the Boys’ actor Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre: see pics
Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez

Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez
Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson 'ignoring' Kanye West AIDS rumour 'out of respect' for Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'

Britney Spears 'shocked' after Jamie Lynn Spears says her memoir is 'national best seller'
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to watch 'Murderville' starring Will Arnett
Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'

Options for Prince Andrew 'risk huge reputational damage to the British monarchy'
Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager

Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager
Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie
Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy

Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding car is available to buy
Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle

Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle
Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew

Ex officer makes shocking allegations against 'nasty' Prince Andrew
Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Fox News host Dan Bongino permanently banned from YouTube

Latest

view all