Jason Momoa in talks to play villain alongside Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa is all set to be a part of the Fast & Furious family.

The 42-year-old actor is reportedly talking to filmmakers to join the 10th installment of the franchise, reports Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the Game of Thrones star would be playing one of the movie's villains, opposite star Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th will be the final movies of the popular franchise. The action film will be directed by Justin Lin.



The news comes after Momoa announced his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, reasoning different career paths for their split.