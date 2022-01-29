 
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Pete Davidson’s pic with John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's baby wins hearts on internet 

Famed comedian Pete Davidson never misses the chance to impress fans with his adorable gestures on social media.

The Saturday Night Live star recently sent the internet in an emotional meltdown as he posed with his fellow SNL star John Mulaney’s son, baby Malcom Hiệp

An adorable picture, shared on Instagram on Friday, Mulaney, 39, who welcomed his first child with Olivia Munn, wrote, "Uncle Pete” with his baby boy.

In the picture, posted on IG account, Davidson, 28, was seen sitting on the couch with the 2-month-old in his lap, as Malcolm looked up at him.


Davidson also shared the video on his IG handle and captioned it as, “Babys don’t notice chipped teeth… and they are all head!!! They are just all head”

Mulaney and Munn, 41, celebrated Malcolm's 2-month birthday earlier this week. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney wrote in a loving tribute.

