Saturday Jan 29 2022
Ajay Devgn tracks down criminals in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Watch

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s web-series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer has been unveiled. The upcoming show is Hindi remake of the famed British series Luther.

Portraying the Singham actor in avatar of DCP Rudra Veer Singh, the hotly-released teaser shared a glimpse of thrilling action scenes as Devgn attempts to track down dreaded criminals.

The show, also starring Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Ashwini Kalsekar and others, will soon be released on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about his digital platform debuted, the RRR actor expressed, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra,” his statement read.

He also gave an insight into his ‘nuanced, multifaceted’ character in the show as he promised fans of spanking new thriller. 

“I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it,” he added. 

